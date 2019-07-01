Attorney for Ala. woman whose unborn child died in shooting wants charges dismissed

A Birmingham attorney says she plans to file a motion to dismiss charges against an Alabama woman whose unborn child was killed in a shooting.

Hope S. Marshall, an attorney at White Arnold & Dowd, confirms the motion will be filed Monday.

Marshae Jones was charged in late June with manslaughter after Jones’ 5-month-old fetus was killed when Jones was shot at a Pleasant Grove shopping center. A Jefferson County grand jury decided not to indict the woman who allegedly shot Jones.

Police said the 27-year-old Jones instigated the fight and that the woman shot Jones in self-defense.

"It’s a very strange set of facts, but if that is the case then by definition she could have been acting recklessly, which would lead to a manslaughter charge,” Roger Appell, a local attorney who’s not associated with the case, said.

