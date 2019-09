Convicted killer Aubrey Trail is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing Wednesday.

It's scheduled for 11 a.m. in Saline County.

Trail is requesting a new trial, saying the jury's verdict wasn't fair.

In court documents, Trail said his rights were violated.

The request also cites misconduct of the jury or witnesses, and that the jury's verdict isn't backed up by enough evidence.

Trail faces the death penalty for the murder of Sydney Loofe.