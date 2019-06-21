Aubrey Trail's landlord takes stand in Sydney Loofe murder trial

The Sydney Loofe murder trial continued on Friday as more witnesses were called to the stand.

Aubrey Trail, 53, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

On Friday morning, the landlord of Trail and his co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, was called to the stand.

He talked about how the duo described themselves as antique dealers and said Trail always paid his rent in cash. They lived in the duplex in Wilber for 4-5 months.

The landlord said he rarely saw Trail or Boswell, and that sometimes Trail would pay for multiple months in advance.

He also mentioned a strong smell of bleach coming from Trail and Boswell's unit on November 16, the day after Loofe was last seen alive.

Witness testimony is expected to continue throughout the day on Friday.