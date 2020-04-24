Man arrested in February crash that killed 20-year-old Lincoln woman

An Auburn man was arrested for a deadly crash near Panama on February 15, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Woutzke, 34, was arrested by the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.

LSO said Woutzke was driving north on Highway 43, near Pella Road, when his Jeep Grand Cherokee collided head-on with a Ford Focus driven by Morgan Rodgers, 20, of Lincoln. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woutzke was transported to Bryan West Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. An LSO reconstruction of the accident scene showed Woutzke was driving in the northbound lane when he hit Rodgers.

According to the Sheriff's Office press release, an investigation revealed Woutzke was under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies said a search of Woutzke's Jeep discovered 3.6 grams of a controlled substance.

Woutzke faces charges of felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance.