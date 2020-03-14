As the Boy’s State Basketball tournament opted to only allow close family to attend one group cheered on their team from afar.
The State Theater in Auburn hosted fans to proudly watch the Bulldogs win a state title for the second year in a row!
The band, cheerleaders and fans have been going to these watch parties, and some still came up to Lincoln to support the team.
Auburn theater hosts Bulldogs watch party
