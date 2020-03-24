Authorities: Driver died after vehicle struck tanker truck

A woman died in west-central Nebraska after her vehicle collided with an empty fuel tanker truck on a foggy state highway, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 97 in McPherson County, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) north of the Lincoln County line.

The 37-year-old woman was headed north when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck, The North Platte Telegraph reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.