Man hospitalized after shootout with Cass County deputies

A man fired multiple shots at Cass County deputies on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital after being hit multiple times by return fire.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:25 p.m. deputies were called to 9356 Raven Drive in Louisville, Nebraska after a woman said her husband had attempted suicide and then took off in his truck.

While heading to the house, deputies found the truck in a ditch but the subject was not there, according to a press release.

Deputies arrived at the home and while talking to the wife on the front porch, the man entered the home through a back door and fired multiple shots at deputies.

According to authorities, the deputies returned fire, and hit the man multiple times.

He was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. His condition is unknown.

No Cass County deputies were hurt, and the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, in accordance with Cass County Sheriffs’ policy.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident.