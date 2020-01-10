Authorities arrest wanted man in north Lincoln overnight

Lincoln Police, with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, arrested a 29-year-old man near I-80 & 27th Street overnight.

Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 NOW officers located a vehicle belonging to Daniel Davis Jr. in the northern part of the city. A traffic stop was initiated around 1a.m. just west of I-80 & 27th Street, and police took Davis into custody.

Davis Jr. was wanted by police in relation to a November incident in Lincoln. Capt. Kopsa said that back on November 16th, LPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 3rd & D Streets. Officers located two shell casings, but found nothing else. A witness was able to identify Davis Jr., as police also found video of the incident from the area.

Davis Jr. was arrested following the traffic stop for discharging a firearm in city limits.