Chase leads to door-to-door search for wanted fugitive in north Omaha

Following a chase Tuesday morning, authorities have been looking for a fugitive Nebraska State Patrol joined Council Bluffs Police on Tuesday morning in a door-to-door search in North Omaha for a man they believed to be wanted fugitive Jamie Kennedy.

Authorities say Kennedy is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows his location is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

According to a release, Kennedy was located in a driveway in Council Bluffs. When confronted and in an effort to flee, Kennedy rammed into a Council Bluffs Officer's car multiple times. The officer was outside of the vehicle and taking cover at the time.

After a "help an officer" was issued, numerous officers proceeded to pursue Kennedy, according to the release.

The vehicle went the wrong way over the Interstate-480 bridge to Omaha and then wasnt seen coming off the Douglas Street ramp.

Police and K-9 units were seen by 6 News searching the area of 36th and Ida streets after a chase from Iowa ended in Nebraska around 10:30 a.m.

A damaged vehicle driven by the chase suspect was found in the area, according to police.

According to the release, no one was injured but there was significant damage to a fence and the officer's car.

Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force said Monday they were trying to quickly locate Kennedy before he could hurt others.

Additional warrants including an assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and a high-speed pursuit were added, according to the release.

