Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Highway 75 crash

A chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles on Highway 75 left a 47-year-old motorcyclist dead Wednesday afternoon.

Jody A. Emmert of Bellevue died at the scene of the crash, about a quarter-mile south of the Highway 34 junction, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The four vehicles were all traveling toward the Highway 34 overpass when the 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan, triggering a second crash with a 2018 Ford Transit work van and a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, the report states.

The pick-up and work van were "trailing" the motorcycle and the minivan prior to the crash, the report states. The pick-up hit the left rear-quarter of the van while trying to avoid the motorcycle crash, the report states.

The pick-up driver and three juvenile passengers were transported to a hospital, the report states. The driver was treated a released. One teen-ager was treated for a mild injury caused by the seatbelt.

Highway 75 re-opened about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.