Officer on leave after fatal shooting in Bellevue

A man shot by a Bellevue Police officer responding to a domestic violence report late Thursday later died at the hospital.

Lt. Tom Dargy of Bellevue Police said early Friday that officers were called to 30th and Sandra about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene shortly after the shooting.

According to a BPD report issued later in the day, woman in the area of 29th and Sandra streets reported "her significant other was intoxicated, armed with a firearm, and suicidal."

Responding officers were told that shots had already been fired at the scene, and they reported hearing shots fired from the home, the report states.

An officer removed the woman from the scene, and a short while later, an officer shot his gun, hitting an armed man, the report states.

The man was taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Per BPD policy, the officer has been placed on leave, the report states.

La Vista Police is investigating the shooting, assisted by the Douglas County Crime Lab.

