Authorities say driver died in crash off icy highway

A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska’s Adams County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup was headed west when the driver lost control of it and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him.

He’s been identified as David Hasse, 19, who lived in Minden.

The sheriff’s office said speed and the icy roadway contributed to the crash.