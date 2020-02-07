Authorities search for evidence in pond as Colorado boy remains missing

The disappearance of an 11-year-old Colorado boy remains a missing persons case, according to law enforcement.

Gannon Stauch has not been seen since Jan. 27. Initially listed as a runaway, the status was upgraded to missing-endangered on Jan. 30, the third full day to pass without sign of the boy.

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced they were assisting in the search by using a piece of equipment to retrieve, "underwater evidence." The crews were searching a small pond near Colorado Springs. The location of that pond was not disclosed publicly.

Searchers both law enforcement and civilian have numbered in the hundreds.

"It's everyone saying, 'You know, we believe something can be done,' and we're all here to do it," said John Wilson, a drone pilot and member of Gannon's church, who says he's been recording aerial footage "24/7" in hopes of finding the child.

Lorson Ranch, the neighborhood southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport where Gannon calls home, is covered in blue lights and blue ribbons as families cling to hope he'll return.

“Gannon’s favorite color is blue, and so we’re turning the neighborhood blue. Just kind of a, you know, spiritual beacon to come back to us. To see we all care, we’re all thinking about you. We all want to see you again," Wilson said.