Authorities searching for child spotted walking without shoes near Highway 6

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a small child that was reported walking near Highway 6 without any shoes.

LSO said around 7:30 a.m. a passerby reported they saw a child that looked about 4-years-old by the railroad tracks in Waverly near 148th Street and Highway 6. The caller said the child had no shoes on.

LSO said there are no reports of missing toddlers, but deputies are in the area and a drone has been deployed to help with the search.

Burlington Northern has been notified and is stopping all trains.

LSO said the child is a male with dark hair, wearing dark pajamas and no shoes.

LSO is also asking that if any parent is missing their child to call it in immediately.

