Authorities locate missing Stanton child

Northeast Nebraska authorities have located a missing child in Stanton. The child, 2-year old Mathias, was located at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday in a nearby corn field.

First calls for a missing child came out around 1 p.m near the 1100 Block of 2nd Street in Stanton. Authorities also searched the eastern half of Stanton.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said the 2-year-old went missing from his home. He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Authorities believed that Mathias just wandered off while playing with his brother. Mathias' home is located near a large corn field.

Multiple agencies were on the scene assisting in the search including the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Madison Fire and Rescue and The Nebraska State Patrol.

Once he was found, the boy was transported to the hospital, but appeared to be awake and alert.