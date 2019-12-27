Authorities to update investigation of crash that killed four teens

Sarpy County officials plan to hold a news conference on Monday to unveil the findings of their investigation into the June 17th traffic accident that took the lives of four Gretna High School students and injured a fifth.

The news conference will include members of the Sheriff’s office and the County Attorney’s office.

The crash happened near 180th and Platteview Road.

Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, died at the scene after their vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire. Roan Brandon, 15, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln with burns after the crash.

Investigators have said that the 2017 Ford Fusion they were in was eastbound on Platteview Road when it left the roadway near 180th Street, came to rest in a creek, and caught on fire.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office in July, Abigail Barth, the driver, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.09, All but one of the other occupants also had BAC levels: Roan Brandon had a 0.05 BAC, Alexandria Minardi had a 0.02 BAC, and Kloe Odermatt had a 0.1 BAC. Addisyn Pfeifer had no alcohol in her system.

Authorities have since been investigating who provided the alcohol.

Monday’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.