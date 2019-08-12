No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Monday that no charges will be filed against Officer Paul Damrow who fired a fatal shot in last week's officer-involved shooting in which a suspect now linked to a homicide investigation was killed.

Wilber specified at the Monday news conference that his statements would relate only to the officer-involved shooting and he would not address criminal elements of the case that remain pending against a suspect currently in custody.

The prosecutor said after officer Damrow had been on scene of a standoff for 45 minutes, the situation dramatically changed. Wilber said at that point Troy Petersen had pointed a gun at April Montello-Roberts' head. Wilber said Monday that when Officer Damrow was asked why he made the desicion to shoot, he said "'I felt he was going to killer her right there. If I didn't do anything I thought she was going to die.'"

On Wednesday, August 7, Troy Petersen, 28, was shot to death in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the 1400 block of Indian Hills Road where a pursuit had come to an end with the crash of a Dodge Ram occupied by Petersen and April Montello-Roberts, 44, who now faces murder charges.

The pursuit, in which shots were fired at officers, was initiated for a traffic violation and ultimately ended in the crash where authorities said Petersen drew weapons with one aimed at Montello-Roberts and the other in the direction of officers. The standoff ended with a shot fired by a Council Bluffs Police officer that killed Petersen.

In the investigation that followed, Petersen and Montello-Roberts were linked to the murder of Jerrot Clark, 52, and Steven Carlson, 51, who were killed in separate incidents leading up to the showdown with authorities in which Petersen was killed.

Clark's body was found near 21st Street and 6th Avenue on Sunday, August 4th and investigators said that Carlson was killed on Wednesday, August 7th, at a home on Yellow Pole Road during a brief gap in the police pursuit when authorities lost track of the suspects' truck.

In addition to the two counts of Felony Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder, Montello-Roberts is charged with First Degree Robbery and First Degree Burglary.

County Attorney Wilber said he has handled 14 cases of officer-involved gunfire in his career and said, "This is the clearest justification case I've ever dealt with."

Officer Damrow has been on administrative leave since the incident. Authorities said Monday that he'll be returning to duty shortly.