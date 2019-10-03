Autism CARES Act of 2019 designates $1.8 billion to fund research

On Monday, President Trump signed the Autism CARES Act of 2019 into law, designating 1.8 billion dollars to funding Autism research and services. The bill prioritizes funding for research and services for rural and under served areas, as well as providing services for people with autism throughout their lifetime.

Cathy Martinez's 16-year-old son, Jake, has autism. He's nonverbal.

"At one point I am no longer going to be able to take care of my child," said Martinez. "I would just like to have peace of mind that there is going to be a good program out there that would provide residential care for him."

Right now, Jake is a sophomore at Lincoln East.

"I would love to see the possibility of my son being employable as an adult."

The bill provides $1.8 billion over the next five years to fund research, detection and treatment of Autism spectrum disorders.

"We can find out what's causing this and maybe find some help for the people that are suffering from severe autism," said Martinez.

The CDC estimates 1 in 59 children identify on the Autism spectrum. Boys are 4-times more likely to be there. In 2000, 1 in 150 children identified on the Autism spectrum.The new legislation now puts more focus on providing care for those with Autism over a lifetime.

"Children grow up and they become adults and they need programs as well," said Martinez.

Some of those programs could look like residential services, health care opportunities and job training.

"The prevalence rate continues to grow- so it's not something that's going to go away," said Martinez. "I think it's a positive step to see that our government nationally is addressing the issue."

Martinez said that while Lincoln's autism services don't qualify as rural or under served, she said much of Nebraska would fall under that category.

