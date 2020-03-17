Autism Family Network makes changes to annual Capital City Blue Run

The Autism Family Network has changed its annual Capital City Blue Run to a virtual event due to coronavirus concerns.

“A virtual run is a race that can be completed from any location you choose. You can run, jog or walk on a trail, your treadmill or your neighborhood sidewalks. You track your time and distance and upload your results. We will let you know the time frame in which you have to complete your 5k. It is not necessary to log your time or distance, as this is a fun run for a great cause,” AFN said in a release.

The full release can be read below:

“In light of public health officials request to avoid large crowded events, we at AFN, are responding in a responsible manner by changing our upcoming Capital City Blue Run to a virtual event. What exactly is a virtual run? A virtual run is a race that can be completed from any location you choose. You can run, jog or walk on a trail, your treadmill or your neighborhood sidewalks. You track your time and distance and upload your results. We will let you know the time frame in which you have to complete your 5k. It is not necessary to log your time or distance, as this is a fun run for a great cause. But you can if you’d like to be in contention for a medal. There will be upcoming directions for uploading your time to the get me registered site. Those who choose to log their time will be in contention for medals for men’s, women’s, and under 19 categories. This will be done on an honor system. You can post pictures of your run and hashtag afnlincoln, if you’d like to do so.

We are just as disappointed as everyone else. This has become a wonderful gathering every April commemorating autism awareness month. We aren’t cancelling the event. And rescheduling will be difficult due to the uncertainty of the length of time public health officials will be requesting us to limit large group activities. We are doing the best we can under the current circumstances.

We must take necessary precautions to protect our runners, people with special needs who are served by our organization, our volunteers and our sponsors. We are following the advice from the CDC and our local government officials.

Runners may still pick up their packets and t-shirts April 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the AFN office at 6500 Holdrege Street, if they choose to do so.

Pick up times for runner packets and shirts are April 2nd 6:00pm-8:00pm, April 3rd 8:00 am-6:00pm and April 4th 8:00am-10:00am.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. This is an unprecedented situation and all must respond responsibly to protect the general public. We appreciate your support of Autism Family Network and the families and individuals we serve.”

