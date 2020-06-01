Victim identified in fatal rollover accident near Hershey

UPDATE:

The name of the victim of a fatal rollover near Hershey is released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says 62-year old Randy McCoy of Hastings died at the scene on May 30, 2020.

At 4:02 p.m., the North Platte 911 Center received a call of a vehicle rollover accident at mile marker 164 on US Interstate 80 (just east of the Hershey, NE. interchange). Deputies and first responders arrived and found sixty-two year old Randy McCoy of Hastings, NE. deceased.

Accident Investigators determined Mr. McCoy was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and left the roadway on right. The vehicle entered the north ditch, struck a drainage culvert and rolled numerous times. The vehicle came to rest on South River Road (just north of Interstate 80). Mr. McCoy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Marijuana was suspected as a contributing factor in the accident.

UPDATE:

At approximately 4 p.m. a black Ford Mustang GT headed westbound on I-80 drove off of the north lane of the highway hitting a ditch causing the car to roll onto South River Road.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office the single occupant of the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released. The next of kin has been notified. The occupant is not local to the area.

The accident is still under investigation and the road is now open.

There were reports of a rollover near Westbound I-80 in Hershey.

A black Ford Mustang GT was badly damaged in an incident on South River Road which runs parallel to the highway.

We are waiting to hear back from law enforcement on the details.