Avoiding accidents while driving downtown

A man in his early 20's is in critical but stable condition at the ICU according to Lincoln police after a hit and run Friday morning. Now, LPD needs your help finding the hit and run suspect.

This type of accident isn't common to those who work downtown, but they hope it helps remind people to be extra cautious.

Lincoln police say the call came in a little after 10:00 this morning.

According to LPD this truck hit a person near 13th and M streets and kept driving.

"The pickup appears to have an extended cab on it, and it has some kind of trailer attached with some sort of water vehicle on top of it,” said LPD Officer Angela Sands.

LPD posted photos of the truck in question hoping to find the driver.

"If you are going to be out about at the lakes or you were there earlier today and this vehicle looks familiar to you please give us a call you can leave anonymous tips and be eligible for a cash reward," said Sands.

One area business is all too familiar with the traffic downtown.

"I didn't see the accident, but walked outside and saw the fire truck and the flashing lights in the middle of the streets and some officers talking to some people on the side of the road," said Richard Agee of Lincoln.

Richard Agee is retired now, but used to own Agee's Automotive Repair.

The shop has been in business since the 80s, and thousands of cars drive by it daily.

Agee says he hasn't seen many accidents outside the shop.

"There's been a few over the years with lane changes and at the intersection, but not a ton," said Agee.

The businessman does have a message though for drivers.

"We're backing in and out of the shop everyday and we've got to do it slowly and watch for pedestrians because people are constantly walking up and down the sidewalk,” said Agee, “There are constantly pedestrians around here, so you just have to keep a watchful eye on everybody."

Again this truck appears to be a newer four door GMC truck pulling a jetski.

You can always submit anonymous tips through crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

