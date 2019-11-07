Axtell teen faces felony after messy crash in Kearney

A teenager may face felony charges after a car crash Wednesday night in Kearney.

Kearney police say Wyatt O'Brien, 19, Axtell, was arrested last night after his car crashed into a mailbox and house in the 2400 block of 35th street just after 10:00 PM.

Police tried to stop O'Brien's Chevy pickup for speeding near 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue. The pursuit stopped when the officer lost sight of the vehicle. But after checking the area further, O'Brien's vehicle was found crashed into the house on 35th street. In the meantime the pickup also struck three other vehicles.

O'Brien was treated and released for minor injuries and booked into jail for felony criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.

A police report indicates that O'Brien told police he couldn't remember the crash.