BBB offers free webinar to help businesses respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The Better Business Bureau is offering an opportunity for businesses throughout Nebraska to get helpful advice from trusted sources to help them navigate through the Coronavirus emergency.

On Friday, March 27, BBB along with experts from the Small Business Administration (SBA), SCORE, and Bellevue University’s Cybersecurity Department is hosting a webinar panel discussion from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants will be given information about government assistance (loan details, eligibility, the application process, and how to apply) that is currently available to businesses affected by the pandemic, local resources offered through SCORE, cybersecurity tips to keep employees safe while working remotely, and scam updates related to the Coronavirus.

Businesses of all sizes are encouraged to join Elizabeth Yearwood, economic development specialist/administrative officer, SBA, Pauline Stark, vice chair and mentor, Greater Omaha Score, Ron Woerner, director of cybersecurity studies, Bellevue University and Jeff Niebaum, senior communications specialist, BBB.

BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty stated, “BBB and our partners are committed to helping business owners manage the disruptions this crisis is creating for employees, customers and supply chains. This webinar is designed to give you valuable information and provide proactive measures to keep the health and safety of your employees and your business a top priority.”

The event is free but registration is required to attend this webinar. To register, go to bbb.org/nebraska and click on “Ask the Experts: Coronavirus Response and Your Business.”