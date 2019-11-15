BBB warns of "Secret Sister" online gift exchange

With the holidays right around the corner an online gift exchange can seem like a fun way to spread cheer but the Better Business Bureau wants to remind you that in some cases these seemingly harmless groups are illegal.

The "Secret Sister" gift exchange campaign became popular a few years ago online. It connects strangers for a gift exchange and in many cases its a pyramid scheme and the BBB says they see it right here in Lincoln.

Members are promised up to 36 gifts in exchange for one $10 gift.

In many cases you must provide your name, address and personal information.

You are also encouraged to invite more than one friend to join the group.

"What usually happens is it falls apart," said Tami Barrett with the Better Business Bureau. "People stop giving people's information and then people are left with no gifts."

The BBB wants to remind people if you are invited to join one of these groups to report it right away.

