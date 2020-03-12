BIG Ten cancels basketball tournament

The Big Ten Conference has announced it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a statement.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."