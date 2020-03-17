BREAKING: Nebraska doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor who worked at Bellevue Medical Center over the weekend has received an initial positive test for COVID-19. It is believed this case is related to a recent visit to Florida.

All patients and staff members who came in contact with this person have been contacted and advised on proper precautions they should take in light of the presumptive positive test. After a thorough investigation, nine patients who had contact with this doctor have been notified.

The test result must be verified by the CDC in order to be considered official. However, we are taking precautions as if that were already the case.

The doctor developed symptoms after working at the hospital this weekend and was immediately tested. He/she is now at home in isolation, experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

Click here to see the Metro Omaha COVID-19 Dashboard.