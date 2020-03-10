Two Huskers football players added to basketball roster

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Tuesday afternoon that Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah

Vedral have been added the basketball program. Both players will accompany the team to the Big Ten Tournament and will be available for Wednesday’s first-round game against Indiana.

Noah Vedral G 6-1 200 So. Wahoo, Neb. UCF

Brant Banks F 6-7 300 Fr. Houston, Texas Westbury Christian

Noah Vedral

• Served as Nebraska’s backup quarterback in 2019, playing in six games with a pair of starts

• Completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards and rushed seven times for 21 yards and two scores vs. Indiana

• Started his career at UCF under Scott Frost, playing in eight games as a true freshman as the Knights went a perfect 13-0

• Named the Lincoln Journal Star Co-Athlete of the Year in 2017, as he played football, basketball and track at Bishop Neumann High School

• Played four years of basketball, helping the school to three C-1 state titles and a 98-16 record

• Two-time all-state pick who totaled 1,286 points and 267 career steals

• Averaged 13.6 ppg as a senior and 14.1 ppg as a junior, leading Bishop Nuemann HS to back-to-back state titles

Brant Banks

• Redshirted in football in 2019, but took advantage of the rule allowing up to four games, as he saw action at offensive tackle in NU’s win

over Maryland

• Was a first-team all-district honoree at offensive tackle as well as a second-team all-district pick on the defensive side of the ball at

Westbury Christian High School in 2018

• Averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior, as he did not play as a senior as he enrolled at Nebraska in January of 2019

**Nebraska guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke are both suspended for the upcoming B1G Tournament**