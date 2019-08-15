Back to school cyber security tips

As your children get back into the swing of school there can be a lot of forms to fill out, from health needs to extra-curricular sign ups. Its also a time when you or your child's sensitive information could be compromised.

Infogressive is a cyber security firm in Lincoln. It says first and foremost keeping your computer and software up to date will help keep your information safe.

As you are typing more sensitive information into a computer or phone like credit card numbers, phone numbers and addresses, having an easy first line of defense will help save you from a headache later on.

"You're actually protecting your computer where your typing all that information in the first place," said Justin Kallhoff, the CEO of Infogressive. "It's not just the forms that you're typing for the kids but everything that you do on your computer."

The updates include anti-virus filters or updates from any large software you may use like Microsoft applications.

Infogressive also says their best advice when it comes to filling out all those forms is to never use the same password twice.

Phishing schemes happen all the time but in the whirlwind that is back to school you may not be paying as much attention as you should to your emails.

Infogressive says that over 91% of breaches begin with an email, but there are a few simple ways to spot a phishing email like bad language or broken English, emails from sources you've never seen before and making sure to check links or attachments before opening them.

"Attackers are crafty these days sometimes they'll change an L to a one or and O to a zero," said Kallhoff. "If you hover over the links or attachment, those are both ways they're actually going to get you to do something."

By hovering a mouse over an attachment or like, it can help give you a better idea of where you are actually going, and if a site seems trustworthy or not.

Infogressive also says back to school means back to social media for many children, so setting guidelines is important.

For younger children having their password or dual access to accounts keeps them accountable and their information safer.

"You can actually see what they're doing and take part in it and make sure you're being a parent untimely and watching over them," said Kallhoff.

Kallhoff also says its a good idea to always have your child create separate passwords for their different social media accounts, in case one were to be compromised.