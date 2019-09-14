Balloon lift honors young boy killed in plane crash

The Valentine high school cross country team stood at the starting line in silence as a balloon was lifted in memory of a youth killed in a plane crash this week. The balloon lift was held before the cross county meet Saturday morning at the Broken Bow County golf course.

Jed Vanderwey (Courtesy: Badger Cross Country)

39-year-old Clint Vanderwey and his son, 16-year-old Jed Vanderwey, died in a plane crash north of Crookston on Sunday. Jed VanderWey had just started school as a sophomore.

Funeral services will be held Monday at United Methodist Church in Valentine.