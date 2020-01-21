Ballots mailed out to Lincoln voters for special election to decide $290 million LPS bond

Paper ballots for a special bond election have been mailed out to registered voters within the Lincoln Public Schools District, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

Voters will receive an envelope with an enclosed ballot, both of which Shively said must be returned to the election commission by 5 p.m. February 11 to be counted.

Ballots can be mailed, which requires a stamp, or dropped off at the election commission headquarters. Drop-offs do not require postage and can be delivered in person or left in the dropbox outside the building.

Shively recommended voters mail their ballots by Friday, Feb. 7 to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

This will be the second mail-in election for an LPS bond issue, Shively said. The first was in 2014. Shively said a mail-in election will avoid poor weather conditions and likely boost turnout.

Shively said the estimated $300,000 cost of the election will be paid for by LPS.

More information on the $290 million bond issue can be found here.

Those who do not receive a ballot but know they're eligible to vote can contact the election commission directly.

People who will 18 years old on or before Nov. 3, 2020 will be eligible to vote in the special election. The final deadline to register to vote in the election is January 31.