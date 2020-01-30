Bank branch teaches students to save money

A new bank opened in Lincoln on Thursday, but not where you would expect.

The Cattle Bank and Trust branch opened in Roper Elementary School and will be staffed by fourth and fifth-grade tellers.

The point of the new branch is to teach kids to save money at a young age.

Students can make actual deposits in the bank, and the Director of Economic Development at the University of Nebraska said it is a great way to develop good habits.

"We want good habits to form early. More and more research is coming out on financial education, and financial literacy, that it truly makes a difference when those good habits or bad habits are formed early," Dr. Tammie Fischer said.

When the students leave or graduate from Roper, they get to collect all their money, and when they hit certain savings levels, they receive a prize.

