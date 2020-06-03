Barber shops working to return to normal after COVID-19

COVID-19 will have lasting impacts on many area businesses. For Matthew Hensley, the owner of Hensley's Barber Shop, COVID-19 is part of his shop's story.

Matthew Hensley cuts hair, working to avoid the strings of a mask, which is now required by Nebraska's DHM for Lancaster County.

He broke ground at his new shop the day barber shops were shut down because of the coronavirus. Now, he said they're still trying to catch up to normal.

"We were over, just 2 doors down. I was there for 2 years," said Hensley. "I planned on moving over here, and i got shut down the day that i broke ground on construction on the new facility."

The shop itself is brand new, and made it's debut on May 11th, the same day the DHM changed in Lancaster County.

"It was pretty scary," said Hensley of remodeling. "There was no money coming into the business, and there was a lot of money going into the new one."

But the goal is to offer more than just a haircut.

"Having an inclusive environment, I think it allows people who would not speak up and speak feel comfortable expressing themselves," said Riley Washington, a barber at the shop.

Part of that environment will be the coffee, roasted in Lincoln. But that has to wait until the masks are no longer required. Said Hensley:

"I want to get those things going, but we can't remove our masks so we can't do the coffee. I want this to be a place of conversation and the meeting place i designed it to be."

Barber shops provide a sense of normalcy in a time of unrest.

Now, Washington said, they are more important than ever.

"Whether you're black, white, green, Chinese, you have issues we want to hear about it; you have hair we want to cut it."

