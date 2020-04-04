Barrel supplier starts fundraiser for craft brewery employees

Many in the food and alcohol industry have had to readjust their business models because of COVID-19. It's leaving many employees in the craft brewing industry without their regular paychecks for the near future.

"We were just kind of getting off to the races with everything, and all the sudden, everything kind of slowed down," Sam Riggins, the owner of Cosmic Eye Brewing.

The pandemic, hasn't been great for business.

"Not having people here in the tap room, drinking beers, we take a really big hit for that," said Riggins. "For our bar-tending, tap-tending staff, we've absolutely had to make some cuts"

When COVID-19 hit several weeks ago, the Midwest Barrel Company was doing well too, supplying barrels to craft breweries.

"Pre-COVID-19 we were having our best year ever," said Ben Loseke, Owner, Midwest Brewing Company. "The brewing industry is 90 percent of our business, and it all just kind of fell off."

Loseke said he knew he had to do something, to support the industry, after they helped him start his business several years ago.

"We'd just like to give back to the community and help these breweries as much as we can," said Loseke, "It's a really tough time."

The fundraiser is called "Support the Craft." 100 percent of the money will go to employees in the craft brewing industry. Riggins said it's great to see people pull together.

"Seeing people continue to support thing like this fundraiser and other things," Riggins said. "It's just been amazing to see."

To donate or learn more, follow this link to the fundraiser page

