Bars and the Directed Health Measure

As businesses start to reopen around the state, confusion on different rules and locations are bound to occur.

The Governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts is making it clear that gathering of people in close quarters can not happen, at least through the month of May, and possibly for much longer.

By that reasoning, bars cannot be open. However, there are exceptions.

If there is a food license held by the establishment, and if fifty percent of the service is through a dining capacity in the establishment, then they can be open.

Governor Ricketts said in an address to the public today, "For bars we have been operating without patrons in the bars. They can do carryout, delivery, curbside service. We signed an executive order with regards to being able to do mixed drinks and everything, but they cannot have patrons in their facilities."

He added, "If you have a food license you already know if you can serve food. If you don't have that license then you cannot. So this is not about being able to pop popcorn and provide appetizers. This is meant to cover the bars that are bar and grills who are doing meals and restaurants, so it's half your dining capacity. So if you are not licensed to do that dining capacity, then you cannot do it."

The West Central District Health Department spoke about the bars, as well. Shannon Vanderheiden said the DHM (Directed Health Measure) specifically directs proper opening procedures. The DHM rules include no people at the bar (counter), food must be more than small appetizers, social distancing must continue with only 50% of the establishment's capacity used.

Mayor Dwight Livingston shared a non-compliance e-mail address for notifying officials about concerns with bars or any establishment or group not following the DHM. For non-emergency reporting, e-mails can be sent to c19@ci.north-platte.ne.us.

The West Central District Health Department's website is: https://wcdhd.org/

