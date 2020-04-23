Ramping up testing in Crete as officials fear it could be next COVID-19 hotspot

Across the country community spread COVID-19 cases have been tied to packing plants and rural communities and the fear is the next Nebraska town to see the same is Crete.

There are currently 20 cases of the virus in Saline County close to half have been tied to a meat packing plant and its expected those numbers will rise.

The National Guard tested 100 Crete residents Thursday, and Bryan Health will test more Friday because of these concerns.

"I'm very concerned being in a small town it's really going to affect us," said David Bauer the Mayor of Crete.

Right now six of Saline County's COVID-19 cases are tied to Smithfield Foods, a packing plant right outside city limits.

"It's very important for the community and state for them to stay open as long as we can for that reason," said Bauer. "If everyone gets sick and the plant has to close, that's not a solution either."

Statewide this has been a big issue at packing plants.

In Hall County 39 percent of their more than 600 cases are tied to JBS Meat Packing Plant.

In Madison Nebraska 29 cases of the virus have been tied to the Tyson plant there.

In Lexington Nebraska which also has a Tyson plant there are 197 cases, the third highest in the state.

Health officials fear Crete is next.

"Work with your health department," said John Woodrich with Bryan Health. "Allow them to come into these plants and businesses and give you ideas of how we can create safer environments."

The Mayor says everyone in Crete needs to continue to practice social distancing.

Bryan Health will have its mobile testing site in Crete tomorrow, if you live in Crete and think you qualify for a test they urge you to reach out to the health department.