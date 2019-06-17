Beatrice Police arrest man hiding under pile of clothes

A traffic stop by Beatrice Police early Sunday netted the arrest of a man wanted out of Lancaster County.

A Lieutenant says the stop was made at 12:44 p.m., near North 6th and Woods.

Officers say three people were inside the vehicle, but police found a fourth person allegedly hiding underneath piled up clothes, in the rear passenger area.

That person, identified as 31-year-old Jesse Anderson, had pending Lancaster County warrants for a protection order violation and domestic assault.

Investigating officers also said Anderson gave a false identity and was arrested for false reporting along with the pending warrant charges.

The other three persons in the vehicle were not arrested.