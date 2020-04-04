A helpful hobby: hundreds of 3D masks being made in Beatrice

What started as a hobby has now brought the entire town of Beatrice together to make personal protective equipment for hospitals.

A year ago Josh Erikson bought a 3D printer for him and his son to practice math and science experiments.

Little did he know that he'd be using it to help make masks for the Beatrice hospital and surrounding clinics.

"I saw all these people sewing masks for the health care workers, and I definitely don't have that skill set, but maybe there is something I can do with my printer,” said Josh Erikson.

Erikson of Beatrice is a hobbyists. He works from home writing and voicing audio books, but now he's cranking out nine masks a day.

"I reached out to the hospital, and they said absolutely how about 400, and I was like “oh boy this is going to take a lot more than just me," said Erikson.

It would take Erikson months to fulfill that order, so he posted on Facebook for help.

Now, the Beatrice Middle School, Beatrice High School, Beatrice Public Library and Educational Service Unit 5 are all working together.

"We have the equipment so why not help,” said Annette Weise ESU-5’s Director of Alternative Programs. “We have 12 printers and 10 of them can print 2 at a time, so we can meet the Beatrice hospital need pretty quick, so we were excited to help."

Erikson and the community are filling the order faster than expected, but they aren't done.

"Three other hospitals who are asking for these in the area, some hospice care workers, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Hickman Fire and Rescue and a lot of other places who can use stuff like this," said Erikson.

ESU-5 uses the printers for their Echo Program.

They use them to teach students about career opportunities.

Administrators hope the students will get to work with them once school resumes.