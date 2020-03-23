Beatrice has its first presumed positive case of COVID-19

Gage County has its first presumed positive case of COVID-19, officials said Monday afternoon.

Below is a press release from the Beatrice Unified Command, outlining the details of the presumed positive case.

"Beatrice residents, please be advised, we have no laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in our community; however, based on the clinical judgment of Beatrice Community Hospital providers, we do have “presumed positive” COVID-19 cases in our community.

With the limited availability of state laboratory testing the providers have been instructed by the State of Nebraska to clinically diagnose patients as “presumed positive” if presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are testing negative for other common viruses including influenza.

Patients who are designated “presumed positive” have been instructed to return home under quarantine and to monitor their symptoms. If symptoms worsen they are instructed to contact their provider for next steps. BCH is prepared to provide hospital care if necessary.

“We share this information to encourage everyone to continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect those at high risk,” said Brian Daake. “We support and emphasize the need for everyone to continue to wash their hands, to practice social distancing and to stay home if not feeling well to protect their health, their family’s health and the health of our community.”

Officials ask that anyone in the community who is suffering with a fever, cough, sore throat or troubled breathing to call the Beatrice Community Hospital hotline number, 1-800-859-0240. A registered nurse will assist in determining next steps.

Beatrice Unified Command met Monday morning to review the latest information. Beatrice Unified Command was activated earlier this month. Led by Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake, the team includes the mayor and other city and county officials, and representatives from the city, school, Southeast Community College, Homestead National Monument, YMCA, Gage County Emergency Management, Public Health Department, Beatrice Community Hospital and city and county law enforcement."