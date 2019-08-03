Beatrice woman on a mission to make sure no student lacks supplies

School is coming, and that means it's time to stock up on the essentials, but for some getting school supplies is easier said than done. That’s where one Beatrice woman thought she could make a difference.

Taylor Hackler piled her cart with boxes of composition books, erasers and glue sticks. (Source: Madison Pitsch)

Taylor Hackler piled her cart with boxes of composition books, erasers and glue sticks. Originally, she just wanted to buy supplies for a family, but one Facebook post later and that dream grew a little bigger.

$234.48 later, Hackler pulled two full carts out to her car. In the coming weeks all those supplies will be distributed throughout elementary schools in Beatrice.

For Hackler the inspiration goes way back; one of her classmates didn’t have the school supplies. Hackler didn’t want her friend to be without supplies then, and she doesn’t want kids to be without supplies now.

“You don’t know if when they go home they don’t have hot water, or why they come to school in dirty clothes or stuff like that,” Hackler said. “So that’s kind of where it all started.”

Lincoln and Stoddard elementary schools principal, Kevin Janssen, says in Beatrice they want no child to go without.

“Our kids always come first,” Janssen said. “Anything that we can do to benefit our kids, to help them get an upper-hand and help them to be treated equally, we’re going to do that.”

What started as a Facebook post on the community page ballooned quickly, with donations totaling over $450. Hackler hopes she can keep the momentum going.

“This was only a few days, now we’ve got 365 to go,” Hackler said. “That’s a whole lot of brainstorming and a whole lot of days to give back and figure out how to make next year even bigger.”

If you missed out on donating, Hackler is still taking donations until Tuesday at 5 p.m.