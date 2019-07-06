"Beauty and the Beast" actors charm kids at Madonna Pediatrics

"Beauty and the Beast" will be coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater next weekend, but for some kids in the Madonna Pediatrics Unit, the chance to see Belle and some of her friends came a little earlier.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

“Belle” and “Lumiere” turned an ordinary cafeteria room into France for an hour on Saturday. They handed out glowing roses and played games with two lucky young girls there.

"They're working hard,” said Antonia Steward, Registered Nurse at Madonna Pediatrics. “All the therapies, doctors, they've got medical things going on as well as their rehab and the goals they're setting. And so, for them to take a little break and sit back and have something fun and childlike is amazing."

Kids in the pediatrics unit go through therapy and medical treatments, so nurses and parents agree it’s nice to do something that the children would enjoy.

The actors said it was a good thing for them, too.

"Performing on stage or even on screen, you know, this kind of like face-to-face, personal interaction, this conversation, this back and forth is a lot more meaningful to us as actors," said Sam Ninegar, the actor who plays Lumiere.

Opening night for "Beauty and the Beast" is 8 p.m. on July 11 at the Pinewood Bowl Theater.