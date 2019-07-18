Being aware of unexpected injuries in the heat

With few clouds and about 15 hours of sunlight getting burned can be pretty easy, but it's not just sunburns that people need to be careful of.

The black top at Bethany Park near 66th and Vine St. is recording temperatures of 135 degrees in the sun and 80 degrees in the shade.

The playground can be a popular spot in the summer, but it can also be dangerous.

Using a thermometer it says the ground in the sun is around 135 degrees where in the shade it drops down to 80 degrees.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth says that if a kid has direct contact with 130 degrees for 10 seconds they can get burned.

Nurses with the burn unit at Chi Health St. Elizabeth say they've been busy this year.

With more people outside it means an increase in outdoor injuries.

Burn injuries can happen from walking, touching, sitting or sliding on hot equipment.

Those with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department don't want people to get discouraged. They just want people to be more aware.

"I think during the summer months people forget how hot it can get from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the sun does get. That’s when a lot of this playground equipment really starts to heat up,” says Mike Heyl Public Health Educator.

Health officials say burns also happen at the lake from campfires, touching the mower's gas tank and even while kids are cooking because they're often left alone at home during the summer.

If you do get a burn health officials say it's important to not put ice on the burn but to use cool water because the ice will stop the blood flow that's suppose to help the burn heal.

