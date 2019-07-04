Being cautious of veterans while celebrating with fireworks

Fireworks might be included in your Fourth of July celebrations.

As popular as the explosives are not everyone enjoys the them.

Those loud bangs can bring back some haunting memories.

This banner hangs inside the VFW Post 3606.

For the 4th there is a ton of flashing, sparkling and popping, but one veteran says the fireworks with loud noises cause him to jump.

Vietnam Veteran Lance Hobelman served as an army mechanic from 1967 to 1970.

"The hardest part was serving in Vietnam. There wasn't a lot of spit and polish, but if you need your job they left you alone," said Hobelman.

Hobelman grew up in Wymore and now lives in Lincoln.

He says the Fourth of July is an important holiday.

But it's the fireworks that go into the celebrations that make him relive his days in war.

"I kind of shutter a little bit. If I see if go off and go into the sky it doesn't bother me, but it's the sudden ones that I’m not expecting because it reminds me of the mortar and rocket attacks that we went through," said Hobelman.

The 72 year old says he enjoys watching the fireworks from a safe distance.

He's even helping at the VFW’s firework sales.

Lance doesn't want people to think he's against fireworks, but wants people to be cautious of when and where they are shooting them off.

One piece of advice from other veterans is to check to see if your neighbors are veterans.

That way you can be mindful when you're lighting off fireworks.

