Bellevue man's death ruled a homicide

The Lincoln Police Department have ruled the death of a Bellevue man a homicide.

Officials say that the death of 26-year-old Martae Green was caused by a single gunshot wound.

Lincoln Police said they are investigating Green's death to see if it is connected to the murder of a 34-year-old woman Wednesday morning. Green was dropped off at a local hospital shortly after the woman was murdered.

Lincoln Police officers responded to Bryan Hospital on a report of a man with a gunshot wound on July 24 at 3:52 a.m. Hospital staff reported unknown individuals assisted the victim into the emergency room and left prior to the police officer's arrival. Green was unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m.

An autopsy was completed on July 26, 2019. The pathologist found Green sustained a single gunshot wound to the pelvis and died from the injuries associated with that trauma. Firearms and ballistic evidence from this homicide will be compared to the evidence seized from the search of the residence in the 2000 block of South 26th Street.

Investigators will be conducting interviews in addition to analyzing video, digital and forensic evidence throughout the weekend.

Lincoln police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.