Belmont Recreation Center opens doors to public during heat watch

If you need to escape the blazing sun and 108 degree heat index there's a few options in Lincoln.

The Belmont Recreation Center will serve as a cooling station during the extreme heat watch.

The city has announced a few "cooling centers" because of the extreme heat advisory, one of those is the Belmont Recreation Center.

They're located at 14th and Judson St. are open to the public and have an air conditioner.

The center offers free wifi, computers, TV, books and a game room.

"With a heat index way over 100 its very important for younger kids and older adults to have place to stay cool, have access to water and be safe," Jean Gerlach, director of the Belmont Community Center said.

They'll be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The F Street Community Center is also open to the public today they're located at 13th and F street and will be open until 9 p.m.