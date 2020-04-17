Ben Sasse seeking another term as Nebraska senator

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

Political Party: Republican

Current or most recent profession: Dad, U.S. Senator

Tell us a little about yourself:

I'm a Christian, a dad, a husband, a Husker football addict, and a business turnaround guy who believes Congress could use a good dose of Nebraska common sense. With one of the three most conservative voting records in the Senate, I’m working to confirm judges who believe in the Constitution, defending the sanctity of life, expanding trade opportunities for Nebraska agriculture, and making sure we beat this nasty virus.

Why are you running for this office?

The 2020 elections are nothing less than a choice between American civics and socialism. I’m running because I believe the United States Constitution is the best political document in world history, and I want to ensure that it’s upheld and that we’re teaching our kids why it matters. As a member of the Judiciary, Intel, Finance, and Banking Committees, I’m positioned to fight for Nebraska values in the U.S. Senate.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Nebraskans on the frontlines of this fight -- nurses, doctors, truck drivers, food producers -- deserve our help, and Congress has a role to play. I voted to turbocharge vaccine development, help small businesses out, and make sure Nebraska’s rural hospitals can keep fighting. We also need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for covering up this virus until it was too late. What Congress shouldn't be doing is focusing on partisan garbage that has nothing to do with addressing this crisis.

What is your message to Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

As Nebraskans always do, we’re going to serve our communities and take care of each other. We’re going to beat this nasty virus.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

There’s no one-size fits all answer for how we recover. We’re fighting a two front war right now: the public health crisis and the economic crisis. I’ve fought to make sure that our Nebraska small businesses can access well-crafted, emergency loans. I’ve fought to make sure that slapdash policies from Washington don’t inadvertently prolong the economic pain of long-term unemployment. We’ll come through this on the other side but it’s going to take a lot of hard work.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

I’m fighting for stuff that matters:

-100% pro-life record (author of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act)

-Expanding trade and regulatory relief for Nebraska agriculture

-Confirming constitutionalist judges -- including Gorsuch and Kavanaugh

-Increasing border security and building the wall

-Prioritizing our national security and pushing back against adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and radical terrorists

-Beating the health and economic crises of coronavirus.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of Nebraska voters?

Before being elected to this seat, I’d never held political office before. When my family first traveled all of Nebraska’s 93 counties on a rickety RV, we learned that Nebraskans wanted a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life. That’s still who I am, and I’m going to keep fighting for the things that matter to our state.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challengers?

I'm endorsed by Governors Ricketts, Heineman, Orr. Senator Fischer. Congressmen Fortenberry, Bacon, and Smith. The Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Family Alliance PAC, and the National Right to Life. Also, the President of the United State of America.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

I've worked with President Trump to confirm a record number of judicial picks, secure our border, expand trade for Nebraska agriculture, and help America fight this nasty virus. 2020 couldn’t be more important. Democratic Presidential candidates embraced socialism, running further and further to the left. We must elect Republicans — from Lancaster County Dog Catcher to the highest offices in this land.