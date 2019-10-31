Bench warrant returned for Husker safety

A bench warrant has been returned for Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke after the junior missed a Wednesday court date.

Dismuke was expected in Lancaster County Court after being pulled over by Lincoln Police on July 12 for not having a front license plate on his car.

Court records show Dismuke was cited for driving on a suspended license.

According to court documents, he pleaded guilty in the case and was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday but did not show up for the hearing.

The bench warrant was issued on Wednesday but returned on Thursday, and Dismuke paid the necessary fines.

Dismuke is a business administration major from Compton, California.

He has started all 8 games for Nebraska and has 51 total tackles.

