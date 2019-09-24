Massive barn now a popular gathering spot

On Pure Nebraska, we love old barns. A barn in Bennington was once part of a large dairy operation. Now, it's a place for wedding receptions and parties.

We caught up with owner Troy Podraza to talk more about "The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm". Podraza says the barn was constructed in 1935. "It was one of the largest barns in the state of Nebraska. I think it's still the largest barn of this style in the state. It is 193 feet long, 40 feet wide, 40 feet tall, so it's not a small structure. It's pretty large," Podraza said. "They had 100 head of cattle at the time. It was a state-of-the-art facility. They brought electricity in, used stainless steel materials, and they claimed to have the cleanest milk in the state."

As you might imagine, plenty of work was done to make the barn what it is today. On the first floor, you can see where the cows would have been kept. That is a beautiful reception area now. And on the second floor, you can almost imagine stacks of hay. But now, it's renovated and has massive chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The barn also offers air conditioning and heating, so it can be used any time of the year.

"A gentleman by the name of Ackerman, originally bought the barn and named the dairy farm "Ackerhurst Dairy Farm". He sold it to another family, and later it was used for storage. Then it was purchased by an investment firm. Podraza bought it from that investment firm. Now the barn is used for weddings, parties, and corporate events. You can also call and take tours of it. "We give tours of the barn all week long," Podraza said. "We try to get people in here every weekend to use the place, and enjoy it."