Better Business Bureau issues warning on stimulus check scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to be on the lookout for stimulus check scams.

The BBB said they are already receiving reports that government imposters are calling and texting people with instructions to fill out personal information in order to receive their stimulus checks.

The scammers are asking for Social Security numbers and bank account information.

“The fact that people are being contacted at all is the tip-off to the rip-off,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the Regional BBB. “The IRS will not reach out to you to for this kind of information, they already have it."

The BBB is warning people not to respond to these fake communications. Any correspondence that may come from the IRS will be by U.S. mail, not phone calls or text messages.

Other scam reports to the BBB involving stimulus check payments include text messages saying that your stimulus is pending your acceptance - but you must confirm by a specific date, and text messages stating that if you confirm your bank account information and pay $50, you can get your stimulus check immediately.

Also reported is a Facebook message from a “friend” that asks you to call a specified number and give your Social Security number so you can find out when you’ll get your government relief check.

Scams to watch out for in the coming days and weeks:

-Fake checks started as soon as the stimulus was announced. Watch out for checks written in odd amounts, including cents, or any check that requires you to verify receipt online or by calling a number.

-Social media, phone or text messages that claim to be from the IRS or the Treasury Department or any government agency, trying to get in touch with you regarding your stimulus check. The US Government does not call, use social media or texting to contact you.

-Government verification of your personal information by sending you a link or a website to click on, is a fraud. The government already has your information (such as Social Security number) and does not do this. It’s a fake.

-Processing fees to speed up your check are fake. You cannot get your money quicker by answering these sorts of requests even though they claim to be from the IRS or another government agency. There is no way to “speed up” your payment by paying a “processing fee.”