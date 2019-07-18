Bicyclists take extra precautions in heat during Tour De Brew

While many of us were trying to stay indoors during this heatwave, a few dozen bicyclists braved the heat for Tour De Brew.

The event is the third Thursday of the month every summer from June to September, and raises money for a different local charity every month.

"I definitely think this is the hottest day we've seen so far," said Dawn Rockey, Executive Director of CASA for Lancaster County. "But even though it's hot, there are so many people out there."

CASA appoints special advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system.

"Last year we had 106 volunteers and we advocated for 236 kids," Rockey said.

Despite the heat, Rockey said she thinks the ride will still raise between $1,000 or $2,000 for CASA.

"I had someone ask me today, 'You know, do you think they'll even still have it?' and I said 'Oh yeah, they'll have it," Rockey said. "This is a loyal group and for that we are grateful."

Bicyclists say raising money for a good cause outweighs how hot it is outside, but they say the temperature isn't as bad on a bike.

"If you're standing still, you really notice it, but once you start riding, that breeze as you're going really helps out," said bicyclist Scott Lee Spady.

But with the feels like temperature close to 110 during the ride, bicyclists say they take extra precautions to stay safe.

"An hour before you go, you hydrate up and drink two or three glasses of water straight," Spady said.

And other riders keep their water handy throughout the trip.

"I make sure I always have a hydration pack," said bicyclist Rob Meyer. "And they do a pretty good job of providing water everywhere."

Moran's Liquor Works co-owner Eric Bahm says the event takes the dangerous heat warnings seriously.

"We make sure to have lots of water on hand, extra fans and extra shade everywhere," Bahm said. "July rides are always hot, but this is a dedicated group that enjoys cycling, whether it be a hot day or a cooler one, and they also like to help the community."

If you missed the ride today, there will be another ride in August from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 15.