Big Ten Media Days cancelled

Big Ten Media Days typically brings together the league's best players, along with all 14 conference coaches. However, that won't be happening in 2020. The Big Ten has cancelled its annual summer event, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The conference made the decision "to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media," the Big Ten announced on Twitter.

Big Ten Media Days were scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago. Other conferences have also canceled their summer meetings, many of which have revised to holding the event virtually.